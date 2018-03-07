Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Mortuary no place for polls: Election chief orders voting station in funeral home be moved

Society & Culture
March 07, 14:48 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia will hold its presidential elections on March 18

Russian Central Election Commission

Russian Central Election Commission

© Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS

MOSCOW, March 7. /TASS/. Ella Pamfilova, the head of the Russian Central Election Commission, on Wednesday ordered a polling station to be relocated from a funeral parlor in the Moscow Region.

"Who is going to go to this polling station? What sort of turnout can we expect here? This is a real polling station in the town of Kurovskoye," Pamfilova said at a meeting of the commission after a photo of the voting station was shown to its members.

Pamfilova urged the Moscow Regional Election Commission to "use some sense, have a heart and please don’t brush this aside, find a better, more appropriate place for this polling station."

Russia will hold its presidential elections on March 18.

Topics
Russian presidential election 2018
