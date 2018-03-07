Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

False articles about cocaine case to be handed over to law enforcement agencies — diplomat

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 07, 14:54 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman called on journalists to use only confirmed information

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, March 7. /TASS/. Blatantly false articles about the joint Russian-Argentine operation to prevent cocaine trafficking, will be handed over to Russian law enforcement agencies for analysis and may be introduced in the case, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

Read also

Suspected mastermind behind Argentine cocaine smuggling arrested in Germany

According to her, a campaign concerning this incident, which has been going on in the media and on social networks, is becoming more and more biased. "We have been analyzing such articles and will hand them over to Russian law enforcement agencies for further analysis so that they could be introduced in the case," the diplomat noted.

"These speculations and information attacks clearly can’t be spontaneous," Zakharova went on to say. "We have taken note that often these articles are published by media outlets financed by foreign governments, which cannot but cause concern," she added.

The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman once again called on journalists to use only confirmed information. "We are ready to answer your questions but we would like to reiterate that an investigation is underway," she said.

Cocaine smuggling case

The Russian Foreign Ministry said earlier that Russian and Argentine law enforcement agencies had carried out a joint operation to prevent the smuggling of a large shipment of cocaine (389 kilos) to Europe. The Foreign Ministry noted that the drug shipment found on the premises of the Russian embassy in the Argentine capital of Buenos Aires belonged to the embassy’s technical staff member whose period of work at the diplomatic mission had ended by then.

Read also
Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

Russian suspect in Argentine cocaine scandal never worked for Foreign Ministry — diplomat

According to the FSB press service, three suspects have been apprehended in Russia, two in Argentina and one - the alleged mastermind - was arrested in Germany.

A criminal case in this connection was launched on November 15, 2017. In December, three suspects - Ishtimir Khudzhamov, Ali Abyanov and Vladimir Kalmykov - were arrested.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Maria Zakharova
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Aerospace Force to get most advanced attack helicopters by yearend
2
Attempts to block Nord Stream 2 do not meet European interests — Wintershall CEO
3
Putin guided by Russia’s interests, shrugs off West’s portrayal of him as ‘villain’
4
Russia, Iran discuss sales of SSJ-100 airliners — minister
5
Putin was certain sanctions would follow Crimea’s reunification with Russia
6
Russia’s Mi-8 helicopter crashes in Chechnya
7
Russia’s new ‘breakthrough’ weapons outlined by Putin to arrive for troops on schedule
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама