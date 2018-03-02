Suspected mastermind behind Argentine cocaine smuggling arrested in Germany

MOSCOW, March 2. /TASS/. Suspected organizer of smuggling cocaine from Argentina to Russia and European countries, Andrei Kovalchuk, has been arrested in Germany at Russia’s request, his Defense Attorney Vladimir Zherebenkov informed TASS on Friday.

"A court in Germany has upheld the motion by that country’s prosecutor’s office. Kovalchuk will be waiting for a decision on the request for extradition to Russia in custody," he said.

Andrei Kovalchuk is not considering the issue of getting political asylum, as heavy criminal charges have been brought against him, and granting asylum with such charges runs counter to Germany’s practice, Kovalchuk’s defense attorney pointed out.

"The political asylum issue was raised before, but that’s next to impossible, since Kovalchuk is accused of a serious criminal offense. Today he was taken into custody, and granting asylum with such charges runs counter to Germany’s practice," he said.