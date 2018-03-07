Putin advises countries to build ties with Russia, warns antagonism doomed to backfire

MOSCOW, March 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed confidence that the countries pursuing anti-Russian policy will eventually see it boomerang on them and advised them "to build relations with Russia."

"Those who brew poison somewhere, will ultimately swallow it themselves and get poisoned with it," the head of state said in an interview with TV host Vladimir Solovyov in the World Order 2018 documentary.

Putin recalled the Russian proverb that can be translated into English as "don’t spit in a well that you might drink from later." "That’s exactly the case. All that eventually boomerangs on those who do that," Putin noted.

The Russian leader was confident that "it is necessary to build relations with Russia, and then everything will be fine."

According to Putin, "one must always maintain a principled, honest and open stance." "This is true of both everyday relations with people and in the international arena," he said. Putin explained, "If all our partners know that we are not deceiving or misleading them and are not trying to dupe them [that] we have a stance one may disagree with and argue, but it is clear, transparent and stable, then we can work with that."

"This builds trust and commands respect, when all is said and done. This is the basis for cooperation," the Russian president stressed.