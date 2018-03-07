Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin advises countries to build ties with Russia, warns antagonism doomed to backfire

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 07, 12:29 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian leader was confident that "it is necessary to build relations with Russia, and then everything will be fine"

Share
1 pages in this article
© Alexei Druzhinin/Russian presidential press service/TASS

MOSCOW, March 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed confidence that the countries pursuing anti-Russian policy will eventually see it boomerang on them and advised them "to build relations with Russia."

"Those who brew poison somewhere, will ultimately swallow it themselves and get poisoned with it," the head of state said in an interview with TV host Vladimir Solovyov in the World Order 2018 documentary.

Read also

Putin: US policy of blacklisting all ‘indiscriminately’ is sign of weakness

Putin recalled the Russian proverb that can be translated into English as "don’t spit in a well that you might drink from later." "That’s exactly the case. All that eventually boomerangs on those who do that," Putin noted.

The Russian leader was confident that "it is necessary to build relations with Russia, and then everything will be fine."

According to Putin, "one must always maintain a principled, honest and open stance." "This is true of both everyday relations with people and in the international arena," he said. Putin explained, "If all our partners know that we are not deceiving or misleading them and are not trying to dupe them [that] we have a stance one may disagree with and argue, but it is clear, transparent and stable, then we can work with that."

"This builds trust and commands respect, when all is said and done. This is the basis for cooperation," the Russian president stressed.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Aerospace Force to get most advanced attack helicopters by yearend
2
Attempts to block Nord Stream 2 do not meet European interests — Wintershall CEO
3
Putin guided by Russia’s interests, shrugs off West’s portrayal of him as ‘villain’
4
Russia, Iran discuss sales of SSJ-100 airliners — minister
5
Putin was certain sanctions would follow Crimea’s reunification with Russia
6
Russia’s Mi-8 helicopter crashes in Chechnya
7
Russia’s new ‘breakthrough’ weapons outlined by Putin to arrive for troops on schedule
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама