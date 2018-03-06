Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Diplomat urges UK to investigate ex-officer's case first before pinning blame on Russia

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 06, 21:27 UTC+3

The diplomat also hopes that London will reveal the results of Skripal case investigation to the public

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

© Sergey Savostianov/TASS

MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. Moscow calls on the UK to first conduct an investigation into the case of poisoning former Russian military intelligence (GRU) Colonel Sergey Skripal and his daughter Yulia instead of accusing Russia instantly, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told the Ekho Moskvy (Echo of Moscow) radio station on Tuesday.

When asked to comment on statements made by UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson who said that Russia is "engaged in a host of malign activities," Zakharova described this remark as an absurdity. "As a matter of fact, there are some legal procedures. How can a person who is engaged in politics and has nothing to do with the law enforcement agencies make such statements?" Zakharova said. "To begin with, it is necessary to conduct some investigative actions."

"It’s good that they (Scotland Yard - TASS) have taken up this matter," the diplomat pointed out. "We proceed from the assumption that information will eventually be made public, the way it was in the past, in the cases related to [Boris] Berezovsky or [Alexander] Perepilichny, because all these previous stories did not end in anything."

"We proceed from a premise that the law enforcement agencies will first get some hard evidence and then share it," Zakharova stressed.

The Salisbury incident

On March 5, UK media reported an incident involving former Russian military intelligence (GRU) Colonel Sergei Skripal, 66, and a female companion identified by some media outlets as his 33-year-old daughter, who had reportedly been poisoned by an unknown substance. According to the local police, they were found unconscious on a shopping mall bench in Salisbury on Sunday.

Read also
Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson

Foreign office clarifies what Johnson meant when speaking of UK presence at World Cup

In 2004, Russia’s Federal Security Service (the FSB) arrested Skripal and later on, he was sentenced to 13 years in prison for high treason. Six years later, the former colonel was handed over to the US as part of a swap deal involving espionage suspects.

Earlier on Tuesday, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin had no information on what the incident could be related to. According to the spokesman, Russia has received no requests for assistance in investigating that incident. However, Moscow is always open to cooperation.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Maria Zakharova
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian watchdog denies authenticity of crashed plane's black-box transcript
2
Erdogan vows not to cancel S-400 deal with Russia despite likely sanctions
3
Russia’s Aerospace Force to get most advanced attack helicopters by yearend
4
Forbes lists 103 Russian billionaires with overall wealth of $414 bln
5
Russia’s Iskander-M to remain unmatched until at least 2025 — official
6
Kalashnikov gunmaker to launch serial production of new pistol
7
Russia completes trials of miniaturized nuclear reactor for missiles, underwater drones
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама