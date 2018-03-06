Foreign office clarifies what Johnson meant when speaking of UK presence at World Cup

LONDON, March 6. /TASS/. British Foreign Office explained for Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson's statement on a possible reconsideering of British representation at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, saying that Johnson meant diplomatic and political presence at the championship.

"As the Foreign Secretary has made clear, if there is evidence of Russia state activity [the alleged poisoning of former Russian colonel Sergei Skripal who spied for the UK TASS], the UK government would have seriously to consider its diplomatic and political representation to the World Cup," a spokesperson for the Foreign Office told TASS.