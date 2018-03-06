Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Foreign office clarifies what Johnson meant when speaking of UK presence at World Cup

World
March 06, 19:58 UTC+3 LONDON
Share
1 pages in this article
Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson

Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson

© Simon Dawson/Pool via AP

Read also

Moscow demands explanation from UK Foreign Office about ex-colonel’s hospitalization

Kremlin: No information about reasons behind incident involving ex-intelligence officer

LONDON, March 6. /TASS/. British Foreign Office explained for Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson's statement on a possible reconsideering of British representation at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, saying that Johnson meant diplomatic and political presence at the championship.

"As the Foreign Secretary has made clear, if there is evidence of Russia state activity [the alleged poisoning of former Russian colonel Sergei Skripal who spied for the UK TASS], the UK government would have seriously to consider its diplomatic and political representation to the World Cup," a spokesperson for the Foreign Office told TASS.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
2018 World Cup in Russia
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Police confirms 17 killed in high school shooting in Florida
5
Passenger plane crashes in Moscow region
11
Taiwan rocked by devastating earthquake
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian watchdog denies authenticity of crashed plane's black-box transcript
2
Erdogan vows not to cancel S-400 deal with Russia despite likely sanctions
3
Russia’s Aerospace Force to get most advanced attack helicopters by yearend
4
Forbes lists 103 Russian billionaires with overall wealth of $414 bln
5
Russia’s Iskander-M to remain unmatched until at least 2025 — official
6
Kalashnikov gunmaker to launch serial production of new pistol
7
Russia completes trials of miniaturized nuclear reactor for missiles, underwater drones
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама