Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin: Putin gets updates from defense chief on transport plane’s crash in Syria

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 06, 19:04 UTC+3 YEKATERINBURG

Vladimir putin has offered his condolences to the families of the crash victims

Share
1 pages in this article
© Alexei Druzhinin/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

YEKATERINBURG, March 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin was informed by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu over the phone on the An-26 military transport plane’s crash in Syria, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

The Russian president conveyed his condolences to the relatives of those who died in the plane’s crash, the spokesman said.

"Putin, who is on a working visit to the Sverdlovsk Region, listened to a report by Defense Minister Shoigu over the phone on the crash of the An-26 plane near the Hmeymim airbase. The president got the latest information available as of now," the presidential spokesman said.

Read also
An-26 plane

Russian transport plane crashes in Syria

As Russia’s Defense Ministry reported, "at about 3:00 p.m. Moscow time on March 6, a Russian An-26 transport plane crashed during its landing approach at the Hmeymim aerodrome. According to preliminary data, there were 26 passengers and six crewmembers aboard the aircraft. All of them died."

A technical fault could have been the cause of the plane’s crash, the ministry said.

"The plane hit the ground when it was about 500 meters short of the runway," the Defense Ministry said.

"According to a report from the scene, no fire was delivered against the plane. A commission of Russia’s Defense Ministry will examine all possible versions of the crash," the ministry added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian transport plane crashes in Syria
2
Russia’s Aerospace Force to get most advanced attack helicopters by yearend
3
Russian Investigative Committee launches criminal case over plane crash in Syria
4
Foreign office clarifies what Johnson meant when speaking of UK presence at World Cup
5
Russia’s Defense Ministry says crashed plane was carrying 39 people
6
Post-Soviet security bloc to hold joint air force drills
7
Putin notes Russians charged with influencing US election 'may be brought to justice'
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама