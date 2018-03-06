Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s security chief accuses West of turning whole regions into ‘chaos’ area

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 06, 16:38 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The secretary of Russia’s Security Council also characterized the current situation on the Korean peninsula as tense

Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED BADRA

MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. Russia’s Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev accused Western countries of attempts to solve their problems at the expense of other states, which is turning whole regions into the ‘chaos’ area and creating a breeding ground for terrorists.

"In order to promote its own interests, the West actively involves use-of-force methods and tries to devaluate the potential of international law and some multilateral institutions and seeks to solve its own problems at the expense of the security of others," Patrushev said at a plenary meeting of the Scientific Council within Russia’s Security Council.

Read also

US 'hotheads' seek to create atmosphere of chaos in Russia, diplomat points out

"The interference by the US and some EU countries in the internal affairs of sovereign states and the attempts to redraw the borderlines, instigate ethno-confessional clashes and impose its values with disregard to national aspects have turned vast territories of the Middle East, North and Central Africa into the area of chaos and a breeding ground for terrorists," Russia’s security chief said.

The secretary of Russia’s Security Council characterized the situation on the Korean peninsula as tense.

"It is impossible to achieve its de-escalation without developing a system of equitable and indivisible security in Northeast Asia," Russia’s security chief stressed.

According to Patrushev, Europe continues to be confronted with "considerable conflict potential" generated by the expansion of the NATO infrastructure towards Russian borders and the unilateral deployment of the global missile shield by the United States and some unsettled conflicts in the Balkans.

"The settlement of the intra-Ukrainian crisis on the basis of full and consistent implementation of the Minsk accords is called upon to contribute to easing the tension in the Euro-Atlantic region," Patrushev said.

."However, the destructive position of the Ukrainian authorities is the main obstacle on this way," the secretary of Russia’s Security Council said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian transport plane crashes in Syria
2
Russia’s Aerospace Force to get most advanced attack helicopters by yearend
3
Russian Investigative Committee launches criminal case over plane crash in Syria
4
Foreign office clarifies what Johnson meant when speaking of UK presence at World Cup
5
Russia’s Defense Ministry says crashed plane was carrying 39 people
6
Post-Soviet security bloc to hold joint air force drills
7
Putin notes Russians charged with influencing US election 'may be brought to justice'
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама