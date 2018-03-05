US 'hotheads' seek to create atmosphere of chaos in Russia, diplomat points out

MOSCOW, March 5. /TASS/. US hotheads seek to carry out a scenario in Russia that has been tested in Ukraine and Libya, creating an atmosphere of chaos," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said at a meeting of the Russian Federation Council (the upper house of parliament) Temporary Commission for Protection of State Sovereignty and Prevention of Interference in Russia's Internal Affairs.

"The United States’ continued policy aimed at achieving political goals under the guise of the struggle for democracy has been creating chaos in the past 20 years, causing wars and destroying a number of countries," he said. "Yugoslavia is no more, Iraq and Libya are bursting at the seams and events in Ukraine are also worth mentioning," Ryabkov pointed out, adding that "US hotheads wouldn’t mind to do the same to Russia as they consider us the major threat to their global dominance."

According to Ryabkov, Washington has made its priorities clear in its revised national security, defense and nuclear doctrines.

"In the past years, the number of attempts to interfere in our domestic processes always increased ahead of presidential elections, as well as in the run-up to parliamentary elections," the Russian diplomat noted. "Such trends can also be seen during the current presidential campaign. The Foreign Ministry has been taking note of them, our agencies have been dealing with this issue," Ryabkov said.