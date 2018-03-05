Putin, Macron agree to facilitate peace settlement of Syrian conflict

MOSCOW, March 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke on the phone with French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday on the situation in Syria in the context of the ongoing international efforts to eliminate the hotbeds of terrorism there.

"The two sides stressed the importance of persistent implementation of the UN Security Council’s Resolution 2401 that provides, among other things, for the evacuation of civilians from the areas of combat operations, the opening of humanitarian access to Eastern Ghouta and other regions of Syria, and medical aid to the afflicted population," the Kremlin press service said.

"The two presidents agreed to keep up contacts at various levels for the purpose of assisting the process of settlement of the Syrian conflict," it said.