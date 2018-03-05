Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

France's Macron urges Russia to wield influence on Damascus towards settlement in Syria

World
March 05, 20:05 UTC+3 PARIS: March 5.
Share
1 pages in this article

PARIS: March 5. /TASS/. President Emmanuel Macron of France has urged Russia to wield influence on the Syrian government so that it would observe decisions of the UN Security Council on Eastern Ghouta, the Elysees Palace said on Monday upon the end of Macron's telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The French presidential administration officials said Macron believed in the importance of tangible steps on the part of Russia to force the Syrian government to give final consent to effectuating the UN Security Council's decisions and to stop sporadic bombings and the blockade of civilians.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Emmanuel Macron
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Police confirms 17 killed in high school shooting in Florida
5
Passenger plane crashes in Moscow region
11
Taiwan rocked by devastating earthquake
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia's Tupolev-95MSM bomber delivers first-ever strike on mission to Syria
2
More Russian businessmen want to be on 'London list' — ombudsman
3
Putin: Russia’s weapons export in 2017 exceeded $15 billion
4
US opposes interaction with Taliban as a counter to Islamic State
5
Russia’s advanced Su-35S fighter jet: premier performance over Syrian skies
6
Russia’s Avangard strategic systems enter series production - source
7
Russia’s defense ministry to sign contract for 12 Su-57 fighter jets
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама