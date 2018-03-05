France's Macron urges Russia to wield influence on Damascus towards settlement in Syria

PARIS: March 5. /TASS/. President Emmanuel Macron of France has urged Russia to wield influence on the Syrian government so that it would observe decisions of the UN Security Council on Eastern Ghouta, the Elysees Palace said on Monday upon the end of Macron's telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The French presidential administration officials said Macron believed in the importance of tangible steps on the part of Russia to force the Syrian government to give final consent to effectuating the UN Security Council's decisions and to stop sporadic bombings and the blockade of civilians.