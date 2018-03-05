US hypes over alleged cyber attacks instead of launching dialogue with Moscow — diplomat

MOSCOW, March 5. /TASS/. The US prefers to hype over the alleged Russian cyber attacks rather than launch dialogue with Moscow on the issue, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Monday, addressing a meeting of the Russian Federation Council (the upper house of parliament) Temporary Commission for Protection of State Sovereignty and Prevention of Interference in Russia's Internal Affairs.

"The United States judges others by itself, so for nearly two years it has been accusing Russia of interfering in the American presidential election by carrying out alleged cyber attacks and using social media," Ryabkov said. "An artificial hysteria has been created over that in Washington but no actual evidence has been provided," he added.

"If there are serious grounds to suspect Russia of something, you should launch a process through executive bodies, discuss the situation and try to decide at least what to do to resolve the issue, if not come to an understanding," Ryabkov pointed out.

"However, the US prefers to continue hyping over Russia’s alleged cyber attacks and hostile actions," the Russian deputy foreign minister noted.