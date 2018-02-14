Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Kremlin dismisses US claims about Russia’s meddling in elections as 'obsession'

February 14, 14:12 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Putin's spokesman reiterated that Russia has not intervened in any country’s internal affairs

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has described as an obsession US claims about the possibility of Russia’s intervention in the midterm congressional elections due in November 2018.

"I see no reason why I should make any comments on this. All this looks like an obsession, whatever respect I may feel for those who make them [the comments]," Peskov told the media on Wednesday.

"Russia has not intervened in any country’s internal affairs, it is not intervening in them at the moment and it has no plans to do so in the future. We are very critical of others’ attempts to meddle in our internal affairs and we never do this in relation to others," Peskov said.

He recalled that Russia had declared its firm commitment to this stance on many occasions.

"We feel great regret our words fall on deaf ears in the United States," Peskov added.

Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
