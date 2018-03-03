Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin demands evidence of guilt of individuals accused of meddling in US election

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 03, 4:22 UTC+3 NEW YORK

He said Russia could not respond to the accusations if the accused individuals did not break Russian laws

© Sergey Savostyanov/TASS

NEW YORK, March 3. /TASS/. Russia needs to study the evidence on the guilt of individuals accused in the US of interference in the 2016 presidential election and it will take an independent decision on whether or not they are guilty, President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with the NBC, the fragments of which the channel aired on Friday.

He said Russia could not respond to the accusations if the accused individuals did not break Russian laws.

Putin said he personally needed to see what they had done. To do this, he requested the relevant documents and information.

He also said the prosecuting of anyone who did not violate Russian legislation was out of the question, and if the US officials wanted any actions on Russia’s part, they were welcome to file an official query with the Office of Prosecutor General.

All queries of the kind should come via official channels, not via the media stories or shouts at the US Congress.

