Diplomat explains why it's so difficult to deal with Ukraine on gas supplies issue

MOSCOW, March 2. /TASS/. The interaction with Ukraine on gas supplies is always difficult through no fault of Russia, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Friday.

She was asked to comment on the statement by Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko, who urged seizure of Gazprom assets.

"Unfortunately, we have an experience of interaction with Ukraine on gas issues, it is always difficult and it is not Russia’s fault that it is always difficult," she said, asking to address the question to the Ukrainian party.

On February 28, the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce imposed a $4.63-billion penalty on Russian energy giant Gazprom over its gas transit dispute with Ukraine’s national oil and gas company Naftogaz.

Gazprom disagreed with the ruling and voiced its intention "to protect the rights which are available to it under the applicable law."

In this regard, Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko said that Kiev will seek to seize Gazprom's assets if the Russian party does not comply with the decision of the Stockholm Arbitration.