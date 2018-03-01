Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Gazprom disagrees with Stockholm arbitration ruling in dispute with Naftogaz

Business & Economy
March 01, 2:24 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce has also rejected a Naftogaz appeal to increase the gas transit tarrifs

Share
1 pages in this article
Sergei Savostyanov/TASS

Sergei Savostyanov/TASS

MOSCOW, March 1. /TASS/. Russian energy giant Gazprom disagrees with the Stockholm arbitration institution’s ruling, according to which it has to pay $2.56 billion in compensation to Ukraine’s Naftogaz company, the Russian gas holding said in a statement.

Read also

Arbitration court obliges Gazprom to pay $4.63bln over gas transit dispute — Naftogaz

"Gazprom expresses its disagreement with this decision by the arbitration institution. Earlier, the same arbiters agreed with Naftogaz’s explanations that the decline in the demand for gas and Naftogaz’s non-compliance with its gas purchase commitments were caused by a slump in the Ukrainian economy. However, the same argument - a decline in gas purchases by European consumers as the main reason for less transit via Ukraine - was not taken into account as far as Gazprom was concerned," the Russian company said in a statement.

Gazprom said it would defend its rights by all means in line with applicable legislation.

The Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce has also rejected a Naftogaz appeal to increase the gas transit tarrifs and make the contract with Gazprom compliant with the Ukrainian law, the Russian gas holding said.

"The arbitration institute has rejected Naftogaz demand to increase tariffs for gas transit and to amend the contract in line with the Ukrainian law. The arbitration institute established that provisions of neither European nor Ukrainian anti-monopoly legislation are applicable to the contract," the Russian company said in a statement.

In 2014, Gazprom and Naftogaz filed lawsuits against each other in the Stockholm Arbitration. Gazprom's demands for Naftogaz amounted to more than $37 billion. Naftogaz wanted Gazprom to pay some $17 billion.

The court has ordered Naftogaz to pay Gazprom $2 billion and awarded a $4.673-billion compensation to Naftogaz by Gazprom on Wednesday. The latest ruling means that Gazprom owes over 2.5 billion to Naftoaz overall.

Gazprom and Naftogaz signed the current contract for the supply of gas to Ukraine in January 2009 and it is valid until December 31, 2019. Under the contract, the volume of supplies was to be 40 billion cubic meters of gas in 2009, and 52 billion cubic meters starting from 2010. However, since 2012, Naftogaz failed to fully intake the contracted volume. Since November 2015, Kiev has bought no Russian gas, replacing it with reverse gas from Europe.

Ukraine sought a retroactive price change, recovery of overpayment for gas and cancellation of the "take or pay" principle. Gazprom demanded that Naftogaz pay arrears for gas that had been supplied earlier, as well as payment on the "take-or-pay" obligation for 2012-2016, and penalties for overdue gas payments.

The Stockholm Arbitration satisfied the requirements of the companies only partially. The court ordered Naftogaz to pay Gazprom $2 bln for the deliveries, but reduced the annual contractual volume of purchases to 5 billion cubic meters.

At the same time, the "take or pay" condition was preserved for 80% of this volume. This condition will be effective only in 2018.

The court also rejected most of Naftohaz's claims to Gazprom which concerned overpayment for gas. Only the price of gas received by the Ukrainian company in the second quarter of 2014 was lowered (from $485 to $352 per 1,000 cubic meters). Naftogaz wanted a retroactive price change starting from May 2011.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russia-Ukraine Gas Dispute
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Singapore Airshow 2018: Asia’s largest aerospace exhibition
9
Vehicles of the future on display at the Detroit Auto Show
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin: Nord Stream-2 not an alternative to Ukrainian transit route
2
Soyuz space capsule lands in Kazakhstan
3
Lavrov warns military scenario around North Korea will be a disaster
4
Lavrov accuses US of psyching up EU armies for use of nukes against Russia
5
Top brass concerned over situation in US-controlled areas of Syria
6
US blocks Russia-drafted statement at UN Security Council
7
Russia and Saudi Arabia hash over details of S-400 deliveries deal
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама