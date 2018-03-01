Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Gazprom will not start gas deliveries to Naftogaz from March 1, returns payment

Business & Economy
March 01, 12:24 UTC+3

An additional agreement to the current contract with Naftogaz, which is necessary to start deliveries, has not been approved yet

MOSCOW, March 1. /TASS/. Gazprom received payment for March gas supplies from Naftogaz of Ukraine, but returned it due to inconsistency of the additional agreement to the contract, so the deliveries will not begin, Deputy Chairman of Gazprom Management Committee Alexander Medvedev told reporters.

Read also

Arbitration court obliges Gazprom to pay $4.63bln over gas transit dispute — Naftogaz

"Gazprom has indeed received money from Naftogaz of Ukraine as payment for March gas deliveries. To date, additional agreement to the current contract with Naftogaz necessary to start deliveries has not been approved. Therefore, acting in good faith we have returned the money received from Naftogaz of Ukraine in full. Gas supplies for Naftogaz will not be carried out from March 1," he said.

The Stockholm arbitration on Wednesday ordered Gazprom to pay $2.56 bln on a transit contract with Naftogaz of Ukraine. Gazprom has already expressed its disagreement with the court's decision and announced its intention to protect its rights in accordance with applicable law.

