Russian senator chides US for failing to mop up pro-IS factions, hurling baseless claims

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 22, 15:14 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Washington should have helped mop up the remaining terrorists in Syria’s Eastern Ghouta, an MP says

© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS

MOSCOW, February 22. /TASS/. Washington should have helped mop up the remaining terrorists in Syria’s Eastern Ghouta instead of conjuring up unsubstantiated accusations, First Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Federation Council (upper house) International Affairs Committee Vladimir Dzhabarov told TASS on Thursday.

"It would be good, if the Americans, along with us, took part in liberating Eastern Ghouta from the terrorists and restored civilian life there instead of churning out unsubstantiated accusations," he stressed.

In his view, numerous terrorists remain in Eastern Ghouta, and, "until this area is cleansed of them, these problems will keep cropping up."

Dzhabarov noted that the Americans are doing their utmost to oust Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and plunge that country into chaos. "For some reason, the US sees any terrorist phenomenon as a sign of some kind of opposition to Assad, and deems it to be essentially a normal political force," the senator added.

Washington earlier accused Moscow and Damascus of attacking residents in Eastern Ghouta. The White House called on Russia and its partners to honor their obligations within the de-escalation zones, particularly in Eastern Ghouta.

Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
