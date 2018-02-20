Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Security chief warns that foreign spy agencies plotting cyber attacks against Russia

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 20, 14:48 UTC+3

The Russian Security Council chief has warned about potential cyber attacks targeting the vote-counting system ahead of the presidential election

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergei Konkov/TASS

ROSTOV-ON-DON, February 20. /TASS/. Russia’s Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev has warned foreign intelligence services have stepped up their activity to plot intricate scenarios of cyberattacks against Russia.

Read also

Russian Security Council vows cyber security measures won’t endanger civil rights

FSB: Millions of cyber attacks against Russian government foiled annually

Russian minister suggests Moscow and Washington team up to fight cyber crime

Russian telecoms minister expects no rise in cyberattacks ahead of 2018 presidential polls

"It is noteworthy there has been considerable expansion in the range of tasks pursued by foreign computer intelligence services," Patrushev told a conference devoted to cybersecurity matters. "Sophisticated scenarios are being devised and implemented of using IT software and hardware aimed at obtaining information circulating in the information and telecommunications networks and information systems of Russia’s critical information infrastructures.

Three mass encrypting virus attacks disabled over 500,000 computers in Russia in 2017, he said. "In 2017, three incidents of the mass infiltration of malware encrypting user data occurred," the security chief said.

"The attacks disabled over half a million of computers, including at the facilities of Russia’s IT structure. The viruses infected the information systems of Russia’s Interior Ministry and the companies Rosneft and Evraz," Patrushev said. 

Patrushev said that Russia in general had gained a firmer foothold in the field of forming a system of international information security. At the same time he criticized the situation in the Southern Federal District, where information resources in his opinion were highly vulnerable to spying.

Possible attack during presidential election

Patrushev has warned about possible cyber attacks against the national automated vote-counting system GAS Vybory ahead of the upcoming presidential polls.

"Ahead of the presidential election in Russia, we expect that the number of political, economic and information actions will grow," he said.

Read also

Russian election chief warns of fake news blitz and incitement at presidential polls

According to the Russian security chief, cyber attacks might be targeted against the GAS Vybory vote-counting system. He demanded security precautions be properly observed when connecting databases to computer networks of general use, first of all, to the internet. He also stressed the necessity to pay special attention to issues of observing constitutional guarantees and election rights and safeguarding public security during the election campaign.

Patrushev spoke about a serious threat posed by regional and local officials using foreign services of Google and Yahoo for work purposes.

"Regional and local officials using information and telecommunications resources located outside the Russian Federation - Google, Yahoo, and others - to solve work issues, carries a serious threat. This is a systemic issue for Russia in general, but it is particularly serious in the Southern Federal District," he said.

According to Patrushev, in a majority of regional government authorities, information protection laws "are still formal in nature". He noted that a large number of information systems raises the issue of centralized control over them. According to him, a special unified system is planned in the District.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia and Saudi Arabia hash over details of S-400 deliveries deal
2
Everything you need to know about Russia’s Su-35 multirole fighter jet
3
Ukraine’s Donbass reintegration law shows Kiev set to to resolve conflict by force — DPR
4
Doping charges against Krushelnitsky impact Russian women curlers' results, says expert
5
One year on: Remembering Russian UN ambassador Vitaly Churkin
6
Moscow calls on US not to play with fire in Syria
7
Mir space station: a symbol of Soviet space glory
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама