Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

US ambassador, Russian General Staff chief discuss defense cooperation

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 19, 19:07 UTC+3

Jon Huntsman spoke in favor of more active contacts between Washington and Moscow

Share
1 pages in this article
US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman

US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman

© Mikhail Japaridze/TASS

MOSCOW, February 19./TASS/. Chief of the Russian General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov and US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman discussed on Monday prospects for bilateral relations in the military sector, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

Read also

Russia calls on West to use its sway to discipline Jabhat al-Nusra

Russian top diplomat comments on US, EU policy in Balkans

Kremlin slams ‘groundless’ Mueller indictment on alleged Russian meddling in US election

Russia expects US to stop supporting 'primitive nationalism' in Ukraine

It said Gerasimov and Huntsman "exchanged views on the situation in the security sphere, as well as views on the current state and prospects for bilateral relations in the military sphere," the ministry said.

Jon Huntsman spoke in favor of more active contacts between Washington and Moscow, the US Embassy in Moscow said on Monday.

"There is obviously a low level of trust between our two countries. It is precisely at moments like these, when more communications are needed, not less," it quoted the US diplomat as saying. The embassy also said "They discussed Ukraine, Syria, Strategic Stability, Afghanistan, and the DPRK".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia's Su-35: prized state-of-the-art fighter, battle-tested in Syrian skies
2
Moscow calls on US not to play with fire in Syria
3
Sweet Decay: Ukraine confectionery says Russian assets better rotten than sold rock bottom
4
Putin, Erdogan discuss Syrian crisis
5
Russia ready to help in Afrin conflict settlement — Foreign Ministry
6
Russian large amphibious assault ship enters Atlantic
7
Everything you need to know about Russia’s Su-35 multirole fighter jet
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама