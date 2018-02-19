Russia expects US to stop supporting 'primitive nationalism' in Ukraine

WASHINGTON, February 19. TASS/. Russia expects US officials to stop supporting primitive nationalism in Ukraine and other eastern European countries following radicals’ assault on the Russian Center for Science and Culture in Kiev, the Russian embassy in Washington said in a statement.

"We expect Washington officials to stop supporting primitive nationalism. Not only in Ukraine but also in other eastern European countries. As the Kiev events show, this is fraught with mayhem and an increase in xenophobia and extremism," the statement reads.

According to the embassy, "such actions may be rooted in the example Washington set by seizing Russia’s diplomatic property." "Russia has called on the OSCE to quickly respond to the outrageous manifestation of aggressive nationalism and issue an urgent report concerning this incident so that all the OSCE member states would know about this barbarous act," the statement adds.

Earlier on Sunday, members of the neo-Nazi Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (outlawed in Russia) attacked the Russian Center for Science and Culture in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev. They threw stones and metal items at the windows of the building and broke its door. After that, the radicals turned against the office of Russia’s Alfa Bank located in the Center’s vicinity. The radicals also attacked a Sberbank office, chanting slogans against Russia.

On Saturday, members of the S14 (Sich) nationalist group and the Right Sector (outlawed in Russia) assaulted the Russian Center for Science and Culture in Kiev. They splashed black and red paint on the building’s walls and wrote insulting slogans on them. The attackers also took down and desecrated the Russian flag.