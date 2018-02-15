Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin slams ‘Russophobic’ allegations that pin NotPetya cyber attack on Russia

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 15, 13:08 UTC+3

Moscow repudiates accusations of being involved in the NotPetya cyber attack that had struck Ukraine in June 2017

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. The Kremlin strongly rejects groundless accusations of Russia being behind the NotPetya cyber attack on Ukraine in June 2017, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Read also

Hackers who created NotPetya virus behind BadRabbit ransomware attack — report

Moscow-based Group-IB finds way to stop BadRabbit ransomware

Ukrainian official says Kiev prevented second wave of ‘Petya’ ransomware attack

Kremlin says ‘Petya’ ransomware attack validates Russia’s call to fight hackers

"We strongly reject such accusations, we consider them to be groundless, they are part of the similarly groundless campaign based on hatred against Russia," Peskov said commenting on a statement made by British Foreign Office Minister for Cyber Security Tariq Ahmad, in which he had attributed the NotPetya cyber attack to the Russian government. "The UK Government judges that the Russian Government, specifically the Russian military, was responsible for the destructive NotPetya cyber-attack of June 2017," Ahmad said, adding that the cyber attack "disrupted organizations across Europe costing hundreds of millions of pounds."

In January 2018, the Washington Post said the CIA had "attributed to Russian military hackers a cyberattack that crippled computers in Ukraine last year, an effort to disrupt that country’s financial system amid its ongoing war with separatists loyal to the Kremlin." "The GRU military spy agency [the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces - TASS] created NotPetya, the CIA concluded with ‘high confidence…’ according to classified reports cited by US intelligence officials," the newspaper added.

On June 27, 2017, a ransomware blocking access to data and demanding money for unblocking it attacked dozens of energy, telecom and financial companies in Russia and Ukraine, spreading across the world afterwards. Experts from the Group-IB computer security company said the Petya encrypting ransomware was behind the massive cyber attack. The malware prevented operating systems from loading, blocked computers and demanded a ransom of the Bitcoin equivalent of $300. The Kaspersky Lab later came to the conclusion that the world had faced a new ransomware, naming it NotPetya.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US, Kurdish allies virtually in open confrontation with Syrian army, says Russian diplomat
2
Figure skaters Tarasova, Morozov fail to win Olympic medal, blame it on nervousness
3
Russia's Olyunin injured in snowboard cross semifinal at PyeongChang Olympics
4
Missile division in central Russia to get Yars ICBMs by end of 2018
5
Russian aircraft producer to deliver first batch of Sukhoi-57 fighter jets in 2019
6
Diplomat slams reports on numerous Russian deaths in Syria as terrorist-produced fake news
7
Kamaz plans to shell out millions for development of unmanned vehicles
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама