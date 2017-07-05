Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ukrainian official says Kiev prevented second wave of ‘Petya’ ransomware attack

World
July 05, 12:19 UTC+3 KIEV

Experts say that the virus attacked around 80 companies, most of them — Ukrainian

Share
1 pages in this article
© Donat Sorokin/TASS

KIEV, July 5. /TASS/. Ukraine’s law enforcement officials have put an end to the second wave of the Petya virus throughout the country, that caused breakdowns in the operation of government, large banks and transport companies last week, Ukrainian Interior Minister Arsen Avakov said on Wednesday.

Read also

Media: NSA-linked tools used in new large-scale cyber attack

"Special agents of the cyber police department together with employees of the Ukrainian Security Service and the public prosecutor’s office put an end to the second wave of the Petya cyber attack. The climax of the attack was planned for 16:00. The attack was launched at 13:40. Before 15:00, the cyber police blocked the distribution and activation of the virus from the servers of the M.E.DOC information system," he stated in a Facebook post.

On July 4, Ukraine’s police confiscated equipment of the Ukrainian M.E.DOC company that develops the country’s most popular tax administration program. However, according to the head of the Ukrainian Interior Ministry’ s Cyber Police Sergey Demenyuk, the investigative activities were connected with the probe into the first cyber attack. Detectives believe that the virus initially spread through program updates sent by the company. The M.E.DOC officials stated that their servers had been cracked by hackers, and the sent update had not contained any viruses.

On June 27, a global hacker attack involving Petya malware was registered. Experts say that the virus attacked around 80 companies, most of them Ukrainian. In Russia, the virus attacked Rosneft, Bashneft, Mars, Nivea and Mondelez International. The virus blocks the launch of the operating system and demands a ransom of $300 in bitcoins to restore functions and decipher files.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
11
Royals, fashion and hats at the Royal Ascot horse race
18
Paris Air Show 2017 at Le Bourget
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin expects Putin-Trump meeting to establish working dialogue
2
Italian artist turns field into huge portrait of Putin
3
Government extends tit-for-tat sanctions against West in line with Putin's decree
4
Russia's 'Night Hunter': from maiden flight to fighting ISIS
5
Russia and Myanmar sign agreement on military cooperation
6
The might of Russia's advanced nuclear submarine
7
Russia to sign contract with India on S-400 air defense missile system deliveries
TOP STORIES
Реклама