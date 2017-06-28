Media: NSA-linked tools used in new large-scale cyber attack

NEW YORK, June 28. /TASS/. Hacking tools presumably belonging to the United States National Security Agency (NSA) and exposed by WikiLeaks were used in a new large-scale cyber attack on Tuesday, CNN reported.

"Researchers say Tuesday's attacks use a Windows flaw called EternalBlue to spread through corporate networks. WannaCry also leveraged the EternalBlue exploit, which was leaked as part of a trove of hacking tools believed to belong to the NSA," the report said. In May, more than 150 countries were affected by the WannaCry ransomware attack.

Earlier, WikiLeaks revealed data on EternalBlue and other hacking programs, saying that they had been allegedly developed by the NSA and used by US special services.

On Tuesday, a major cyber attack using a ransomware virus dubbed Petya targeted dozens of energy, telecoms and financial companies in Russia and Ukraine, and then began to spread across the world.

According to the preliminary data of the Group-IB internet security company, the malware blocks computers and prevents users from uploading an operating system.

The virus extorts a $300 ransom in bitcoins for the resumption of work and file-decrypting.

The Group-IB said some 80 companies, mostly in Ukraine, have been affected. In Russia, the virus targeted the Rosneft and Bashneft oil companies, Mars, Nivea and Mondelez International. The Bank of Russia also reported about cyber attacks on Russian credit organizations, which have not disrupted the activity of banks.