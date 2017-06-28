Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Media: NSA-linked tools used in new large-scale cyber attack

World
June 28, 9:24 UTC+3 NEW YORK

Earlier, WikiLeaks revealed data on EternalBlue and other hacking programs, saying that they had been allegedly developed by the NSA and used by US special services

Share
1 pages in this article
© REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

NEW YORK, June 28. /TASS/. Hacking tools presumably belonging to the United States National Security Agency (NSA) and exposed by WikiLeaks were used in a new large-scale cyber attack on Tuesday, CNN reported.

Read also

WannaCry ransomware may be authored by hackers from Southern China — media

"Researchers say Tuesday's attacks use a Windows flaw called EternalBlue to spread through corporate networks. WannaCry also leveraged the EternalBlue exploit, which was leaked as part of a trove of hacking tools believed to belong to the NSA," the report said. In May, more than 150 countries were affected by the WannaCry ransomware attack.

Earlier, WikiLeaks revealed data on EternalBlue and other hacking programs, saying that they had been allegedly developed by the NSA and used by US special services.

On Tuesday, a major cyber attack using a ransomware virus dubbed Petya targeted dozens of energy, telecoms and financial companies in Russia and Ukraine, and then began to spread across the world.

Read also

Russian, Ukrainian companies' websites under massive cyber attack

According to the preliminary data of the Group-IB internet security company, the malware blocks computers and prevents users from uploading an operating system.

The virus extorts a $300 ransom in bitcoins for the resumption of work and file-decrypting.

The Group-IB said some 80 companies, mostly in Ukraine, have been affected. In Russia, the virus targeted the Rosneft and Bashneft oil companies, Mars, Nivea and Mondelez International. The Bank of Russia also reported about cyber attacks on Russian credit organizations, which have not disrupted the activity of banks.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
WikiLeaks Cyber security
In other media
Реклама
Photo
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
11
Royals, fashion and hats at the Royal Ascot horse race
18
Paris Air Show 2017 at Le Bourget
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
CNN will not get away with Syrian boy video — Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman
2
Russian, Ukrainian companies' websites under massive cyber attack
3
Russia’s advanced drone helicopters to be displayed at defense show
4
Russian submarine successfully test-fires Bulava intercontinental missile
5
Key facts about St. Petersburg International Maritime Defense Show
6
Putin says Russian mechanical engineering able to get over problems
7
Media: NSA-linked tools used in new large-scale cyber attack
TOP STORIES
Реклама