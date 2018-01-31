Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian security chief, Algeria’s president discuss bilateral cooperation

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 31, 10:34 UTC+3 MOSCOW

At the Russian-Algerian security consultations, the sides stressed the importance of bilateral relations amid the growing terrorist and extremist threat on the African continent

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Nikolai Patrushev discussed cooperation in security area with Algeria’s President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, the Council’s press service said on Wednesday.

"Various aspects of Russian-Algerian cooperation in security area were discussed," the statement said. "The sides noted that the two countries maintain an active political dialogue built on trust and mutual respect and have regular contacts between security agencies, special services and law enforcement bodies."

Russia, Algeria discuss possible deliveries of SSJ-100 aircraft and MC-21

Patrushev also held a meeting with Algeria’s Foreign Minister Abdelkader Messahel, head of intelligence agency Athmane Tartag and Director General of the Directorate of Documentation and External Security Mohamed Bouzit.

At the Russian-Algerian security consultations, the sides stressed the importance of bilateral relations amid the growing terrorist and extremist threat on the African continent, namely from Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb, which has been strengthening ties with the Islamic State and Boko Haram (terror groups, outlawed in Russia).

Patrushev said he believed that the high level of Russian-Algerian relations would encourage progress in solving security tasks before both countries. "The Russian Security Council Secretary stressed the unprecedentedly high and trust-based level of cooperation between the two countries, which will mark the 56th anniversary of diplomatic ties this year," the press service said.

The security chief also noted that in 2016 a mechanism of the Russian-Algerian strategic dialogue was launched for a regular exchange of views on vital issues of international security.

