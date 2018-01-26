Putin discusses Afrin, preparations for Syrian congress in Sochi with Security Council

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has discussed with the permanent members of the Security Council preparations for the Syrian National Dialog Congress in Sochi, the situation in Afrin and other issues, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"The meeting was devoted to the final phase of preparations for the Syrian National Dialog Congress in Sochi," he said. "Besides, the theme of Afrin was touched upon. In this context Putin briefed the Security Council on the discussion of this issue he held several days ago by telephone with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan."

The Security Council reviewed current issues of Russia’s internal social and economic agenda, Peskov added.

Taking part in the meeting were Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, speakers of both houses of parliament Valentina Matviyenko and Vyacheslav Volodin, Chief of the Presidential Staff Anton Vaino, Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, and Special Presidential Representative for Nature Conservation, Ecology and Transport Sergey Ivanov.