Putin, Erdogan discuss situation in Syria, including near Afrin — Kremlin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 23, 23:34 UTC+3

The two leaders also touched upon preparations for an upcoming Syrian National Dialogue Congress

© Alexei Nikolsky/TASS

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russian and Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey spoke over phone to discuss the situation in Syria, including near Afrin, where Turkey is conducting a military operation, the Kremlin press service said on Tuesday.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The two presidents exchanged views on the situation in Syria, including in the northwest of the country, near Afrin, where the Turkish armed forces are conducting a military operation. Both side stressed the importance of further joint efforts towards crisis settlement that are to be based on the principles of respect to Syria’s territorial integrity and sovereignty," the Kremlin said.

According to the press service, the two leaders also touched upon preparations for an upcoming Syrian National Dialogue Congress due to be held in Russia’s Black Sea resort city of Sochi on January 29-30.

"The two presidents discussed final preparations for the upcoming Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi. The sides expressed the hope that it will be a representative Congress and will help reach lasting political settlement in Syria in conformity with United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254 and agreements reached within the Astana process," the Kremlin said.

"The sides were satisfied to note positive dynamics in the Russian-Turkish relations in various spheres," the press service added.

