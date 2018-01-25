Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Accusations of Russia, Syria with use of chemical weapons groundless — Russian Deputy FM

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 25, 23:38 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Sergei Ryabkov also said that Washington reluctant to fulfill its oblitations

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. Accusations of Moscow and Damascus aired at a conference in Paris over an incident in Syria that supposedly involved the use of chemical weapons lack substance, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Thursday in a commentary, which the Foreign Ministry uploaded at its official homepage.

"The outpour of unsubstantiated accusations of Syria and Russia continues on the backgound of relentless relapses of chemical terrorism in the Middle at the connivance from the West and overt provocations on the part of militants with the use of combat chemicals," Ryabkov said. "What's also very important, add to it Washington's reluctance to fulfill its oblitations as regards the destruction of U.S. own stockpiles of chemical weapons".

