Russian senator accuses US mass media of meddling in Russia’s election campaign

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 24, 15:04 UTC+3

According to the senator, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and Voice of America foment the idea of boycotting the upcoming presidential election

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. The US government-backed Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) and Voice of America, designated as foreign agents in Russia, have chosen to focus on meddling in Russia’s election campaign, Russian senator Andrey Klimov said.

Read also

Kremlin unaware of plans to block foreign media agents in Russia ahead of election

"Unfortunately, not only I have this data [on meddling of mass media outlets in Russia’s election campaign]…If we analyze the content of two foreign agents - Radio Liberty and Voice of America - apparently, they organized this specialization themselves," Klimov, who heads the interim Federation Council Committee on Protecting State Sovereignty and Preventing Interference in Internal Affairs, told a news conference hosted by TASS.

According to the senator, these media outlets foment the idea of boycotting the upcoming presidential election and set the bar for the voter turnout. "We know how the programs of these two stations are put together. We understand that their boss is the US State Department and also we are well aware from ancient times that the Central Intelligence Agency plays a great role there," he added.

