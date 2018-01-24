Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin unaware of plans to block foreign media agents in Russia ahead of election

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 24, 12:45 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia’s presidential election is scheduled for March 18

Share
1 pages in this article
© Vladimir Gerdo/TASS

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said he knows nothing about the possibility of temporarily blocking broadcasts of foreign media outlets designated as foreign agents in the run-up to the 2018 presidential election.

Read also

State Duma passes first reading of bill designating individuals as foreign agent media

"I know nothing about such plans," the Kremlin spokesman said when asked to comment on a report published by the Izvestia daily, which cites Andrey Klimov, Chairman of Russia’s Federation Council (upper house) Committee on Protecting State Sovereignty and Preventing Interference in Internal Affairs. Peskov suggested that reporters contact Senator Klimov to receive additional explanations.

Klimov told Izvestia that calls by US media to boycott Russia’s presidential election are a violation, "which can entail a decision to block them," and that Russia "has every legal ground to take retaliatory measures." According to the senator, retaliation against those foreign media outlets working in Russia, which continue to conduct the activities directed against the political stability in the country, must repeat the moves taken against Russian media abroad.

In his view, the activities of some media outlets labeled as foreign agents boil down to manipulating voters’ behavior.

Russia’s presidential election is scheduled for March 18.

Foreign agent media legislation

At the end of 2017, Russia passed a law on media outlets performing the functions of foreign agents. It makes it possible to classify mass media outlets as foreign agents if they are bankrolled from abroad. On January 12, 2018, Russia’s State Duma (lower house of parliament) passed in the first reading a bill that obliges media performing the functions of foreign agents to register as a legal entity to work in Russia. It also makes it possible to classify private individuals as foreign agents.

On December 5, Russia’s Justice Ministry designated nine mass media outlets, including the US government-backed Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, as foreign agents. This move was a response to the demand by the US Department of Justice that RT America, a US branch of the Russian television company, register as a foreign agent. RT journalists were also stripped of their Capitol Hill credentials.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russia's domestic policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s 5th-generation fighter jet starts flights with cutting-edge weaponry
2
Russia’s upgraded Tu-160 strategic bomber started flight trials last week — source
3
Serial production of Armata tanks to begin in 2020 — source
4
IOC ‘not humiliating Russia’ by inviting clean athletes only to 2018 Games — Bach
5
State Duma ratifies deal on integrating South Ossetia forces into Russian army
6
IOC bars Russian figure skaters Stolbova, Bukin from 2018 Olympics
7
Russian envoy slams PACE for failing to grasp Donbass crisis as intra-Ukrainian conflict
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама