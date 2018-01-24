Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin: US swept real chemical weapons probe in Syria under the rug, prefers labelling

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 24, 12:41 UTC+3

Moscow categorically disagrees with the approach employed by the Americans, the Kremlin spokesman said

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Washington has covered up any real investigation into previous evidence on chemical weapons use in Syria and prefers labelling, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

The Russian presidential spokesman declined to comment directly on a statement by US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson who blamed Moscow for chemical weapons use in Syria, leaving "this privilege to colleagues from the Foreign Ministry of Russia."

"So, by and large, we categorically disagree with the approach employed by the Americans who have actually swept the real probe into previous cases of chemical weapons use under the rug," Peskov noted.

Read also

Russia suggests UN SC set up new mechanism to probe Syria chemical attacks

US imposes erroneous idea of Syria chemical attacks perpetrators — Foreign Ministry

Ambassador says commission for chemical attacks in Syria covered itself with shame

Moscow slams UN-OPCW report on Khan Shaykhun chemical incident

Report on Syria chemical attacks probe ‘deeply disappointing’ — Russian diplomat

"They are embarking on a course of sweeping real international probes of previous cases under the rug and, unfortunately, (they) prefer the path of labelling without any grounds," the Kremlin spokesman stressed.

The US Secretary of State on Tuesday blamed Moscow for chemical weapons use in Syria. As Tillerson said, for the US, the recent chemical attacks in East Ghouta raised "serious concerns that Bashar al-Assad’s Syrian regime may be continuing its use of chemical weapons against its own people."

As Tillerson claimed, "whoever conducted the attacks, Russia ultimately bears responsibility for the victims in East Ghouta and countless other Syrians targeted with chemical weapons."

The US top diplomat asserted that "Russia’s failure to resolve the chemical weapons issue in Syria calls into question its relevance to the resolution to the overall [Syrian] crisis."

Tillerson added that Russia must at least "stop using veto power to block United Nations Security Council actions" related to this issue.

The Associated Press earlier reported citing ‘activists and rescue teams" that the Syrian government had launched an attack on January 22 "with suspected poisonous gas that has affected nearly 20 civilians in a rebel-held suburb near the capital, Damascus."

According to AP’s report, the Syrian government denied the use of chemical weapons.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s 5th-generation fighter jet starts flights with cutting-edge weaponry
2
Russia’s upgraded Tu-160 strategic bomber started flight trials last week — source
3
Serial production of Armata tanks to begin in 2020 — source
4
IOC ‘not humiliating Russia’ by inviting clean athletes only to 2018 Games — Bach
5
State Duma ratifies deal on integrating South Ossetia forces into Russian army
6
IOC bars Russian figure skaters Stolbova, Bukin from 2018 Olympics
7
Russian envoy slams PACE for failing to grasp Donbass crisis as intra-Ukrainian conflict
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама