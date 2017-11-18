Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Ambassador says commission for chemical attacks in Syria covered itself with shame

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 18, 4:43 UTC+3 UNITED NATIONS

Vasily Nebenzya added that Russian draft resolution aimed exactly to eradicate fundamental flaws in the commission’s work

The Russian Ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzya

The Russian Ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzya

© Valery Sharifulin/TASS Host Photo Agency

UNITED NATIONS, November 18. /TASS/. Joint mechanism of the UN and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons [OPCW] has covered itself with shame by putting forward groundless charges against Damascus and Russia will agree to a prolongation of its mandate only if fundamental flaws in the commission’s work are eradicated, the Russian Ambassador to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya said on Friday.

He said the Russian draft resolution, which did not rally the required number of votes at the Security Council on Thursday, aimed exactly to eradicate these flaws.

Nebenzya said the draft remained on the table even though the council members had dismissed it.

He said Moscow vetoed the Japanese draft resolution on a technical prolongation of the mandate for thirty days, as it could not admit continued performance of the commission in its current manner.

Nebenzya stressed Russia’s diligent participation in all the consultations on the issue and said all the accusation addressed to Moscow were little more than purported disinformation.

Реклама