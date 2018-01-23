Putin appoints new envoy to international organizations in Vienna

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed Mikhail Ulyanov Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Office and Other International Organizations in Vienna. The presidential decree to this effect was posted on the official legal information website.

"To appoint Ulyanov Mikhail Ivanovich Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the international organizations in Vienna, the Republic of Austria," the document reads. Prior to his new appointment, Ulyanov served as Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Non-Proliferation and Arms Control Department.

The position of Russia’s Permanent Representative to Vienna was earlier held by Vladimir Voronkov who was appointed Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations Counter-Terrorism Office last June.