Putin appoints Russia’s ex-envoy to NATO as deputy foreign minister

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has relieved the envoy to NATO Aleksander Grushko of his duties, as follows from a January 22 decree published on the official legal information portal.

By another decree signed on the same day he appointed Grushko as Russia’s deputy foreign minister. Both decrees are effective immediately.

Grushko was appointed Russia’s envoy to NATO in October 2012. According to official information available on the Foreign Ministry’s website, he has been on the diplomatic service since 1977. His current diplomatic rank is ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary, which was awarded to him in July 2004.