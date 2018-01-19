Russia ready to resume implementation of projects in Yemen after situation improves

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. Russia is ready to resume the implementation of joint projects with Yemen after the situation in the country improves and single government bodies are established, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement ahead of Yemeni Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Abdulmalik Al-Mekhlafi’s visit to Moscow, due on January 21-23.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the Yemeni crisis has been directly affecting the country’s relations with Moscow. "As military activities go on, a number of joint trade, economic, cultural and education projects have had to be suspended," the statement reads.

"We believe that their implementation may be resumed after the situation sustainably improves and single government bodies are established," the Russian Foreign Ministry added.

Yemen conflict

The war between Yemen’s government, recognized by the global community, and the Houthi rebels has been raging since August 2014. The conflict entered an active phase when a Saudi-led coalition invaded the country. Saudi Arabia, supported by the air forces of Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates, is involved in a military operation against the rebels. Egypt, Jordan, Morocco and Sudan are also part of the coalition.

Tensions rose on November 29, 2017, when fierce fighting broke out in the country’s capital of Sana’a, fueled by the Houthis’ attempts to seize a number of facilities controlled by supporters of former Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh. On December 2, the ex-president renounced his alliance with the Houthis and was killed by rebels on December 4.