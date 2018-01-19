Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia feels that US lacks will for cooperation in addressing global issues — Kremlin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 19, 16:43 UTC+3

The Kremlin spokesman has commented on Donald Trump’s statement that Moscow is not helping at all to settle the situation in North Korea

© Vladimir Gerdo/TASS

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. Russia is ready for cooperation with the US in tackling any regional and global issues, but feels that Washington does not have enough will for such cooperation, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, commenting on US President Donald Trump’s statement that Moscow is not helping at all to settle the situation in North Korea.

Moscow’s position

"Moscow is seeking cooperation with the US in addressing all regional and international issues. But, unfortunately, we still feel that our American counterparts lack will for such cooperation, which is regrettable," Peskov said. He stressed that "Russia has been and remains [committed to its obligations] and will preserve commitment to its obligations under all international agreements."

Read also

Russia urges to avoid actions undermining fragile dialogue between North and South Korea

Russia welcomes agreements between Seoul, Pyongyang

Kremlin welcomes direct Pyongyang-Seoul contacts

"We welcome the ongoing process of direct talks between the North and the South. We believe that in the conditions of the ongoing direct dialogue it is very important to avoid any actions or statements that may undermine this fragile atmosphere of the dialogue," Peskov said.

He said that Moscow sees no sense "in discussing who is providing more or less help" for the settlement on the Korean Peninsula. "The main thing is that the process of a direct dialogue is going on and it deserves common support," the Kremlin representative said.

When asked about whether Russia is preparing any additional initiatives on the settlement on the Korean Peninsula, Peskov said no.

Washington’s claims

US President Donald Trump said earlier that it is much better to work with Russia, for example in settling the situation on North Korea. In an interview with Reuters, the US president said that Russia was not helping at all to settle this issue. Moreover, in his opinion, Moscow is "denting" what Beijing is doing. US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told reporters that Russia is not implementing all sanctions imposed against North Korea within the UN, in particular those concerning fuel supplies.

The dialogue between two Koreas

The situation on the Korean Peninsula aggravated in late November last year, when Pyongyang carried out a new rocket launch. North Korea then tested a Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile. North Korea stated after the test launch that the missile could carry a nuclear warhead and that the whole US territory is within its reach. In response the UN Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution tightening sanctions against North Korea.

Read also

North and South Koreans to march under one flag at Olympics opening ceremony

The first in two years round of the dialogue to normalize relations between North and South Korea was held on January 9. The parties agreed to renew the operation of the direct communication line between the military of the two countries, hold consultations to ease tensions along the border and that North Korea will send a delegation of about 500 people to the Olympic Games in PyeongChang in February. In 10 days that passed since that time, the parties held two more rounds of working-level consultations.

Реклама