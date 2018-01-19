Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia urges to avoid actions undermining fragile dialogue between North and South Korea

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 19, 15:26 UTC+3

The process of a direct dialogue is under way and it deserves all-out support, the Kremlin spokesman noted

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. Russia is urging all the sides to avoid any steps and statements that may undermine the fragile dialogue between North and South Korea, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Read also

Russian lawmaker comments on North Korean nuclear problem

North and South Koreans to march under one flag at Olympics opening ceremony

Pyongyang accuses Washington of undermining inter-Korean talks

UN hails talks between North, South Korea

Kim Jong-un urges forming conditions for normalization of ties with South Korea

"We welcome the continued process of direct talks between the North and the South. We believe that it is very important amid a continued direct dialogue to avoid any actions or statements that may undermine the fragile atmosphere of the dialogue," Peskov said.

All the more so, Moscow does not see any sense ‘in discussing who helps more and who helps less" to settle the situation on the Korean Peninsula, the Kremlin spokesman said.

"The main thing is that the process of a direct dialogue is under way and it deserves all-out support," Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesman replied in the negative to a question about whether Russia was preparing any additional initiatives to settle the situation on the Korean Peninsula.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Situation on the Korean Peninsula
Persons
Dmitry Peskov
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Wreckage of Soviet plane shot down over Auschwitz in 1945 found in Poland
2
Northern Afghanistan turning into springboard for international terrorism — Lavrov
3
Figure skater Medvedeva: ‘Everyone will know we are Russians’ at 2018 Winter Olympics
4
US setting up alternative government bodies in large parts of Syria — Lavrov
5
SMP Racing chief says never paid F1 Team Williams for taking Russia’s Sirotkin on board
6
Gazprom receives permit to build second line of Turkish Stream gas pipeline
7
Part of S-400 shipment to China damaged by storm
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама