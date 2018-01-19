Russia urges to avoid actions undermining fragile dialogue between North and South Korea

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. Russia is urging all the sides to avoid any steps and statements that may undermine the fragile dialogue between North and South Korea, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"We welcome the continued process of direct talks between the North and the South. We believe that it is very important amid a continued direct dialogue to avoid any actions or statements that may undermine the fragile atmosphere of the dialogue," Peskov said.

All the more so, Moscow does not see any sense ‘in discussing who helps more and who helps less" to settle the situation on the Korean Peninsula, the Kremlin spokesman said.

"The main thing is that the process of a direct dialogue is under way and it deserves all-out support," Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesman replied in the negative to a question about whether Russia was preparing any additional initiatives to settle the situation on the Korean Peninsula.