Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia welcomes agreements between Seoul, Pyongyang

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 10, 14:45 UTC+3

Moscow is ready to help settle the situation on the Korean Peninsula

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Lee Jin-man

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Moscow welcomes agreements reached at the high-level talks between North and South Korea held in Panmunjom, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

"We welcome the agreements that were reached at the Panmunjom talks between representatives of the DPRK and South Korea on January 9, which particularly concern the North Korean delegation’s participation in the Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang," the statement reads. "We hope that the implementation of these agreements will help ease tensions on the Korean Peninsula and ensure regional stability," the ministry pointed out.

Read also

IOC chief hails North Korean proposal to send delegation to 2018 Winter Olympics

Lawmaker suggests Russia act as mediator at talks between North, South Korea

North Korea, South Korea agree to hold talks to ease military tensions

South Korea may halt sanctions against Pyongyang during Olympics

"We expect all the interested parties to support the steps that North and South Korea are taking in order to resume dialogue," the statement adds. "We are confident that it is the only way to find mutually acceptable political and diplomatic solutions to the issues that the Peninsula has been facing, which is what our country has been calling for," the document says.

"This is the goal of the road map aimed at comprehensively resolving the situation on the Korean Peninsula, which was drawn up by Russia and China. It stipulates that the United States and North Korea should both abandon dangerous military activities in order to create conditions for talks aimed at establishing a collective peace and security system in Northeast Asia," the Russian Foreign Ministry said, adding that "we call on all the countries concerned to engage in work to implement this document."

"We hope that positive trends in the inter-Korean dialogue will develop further," the ministry noted. "For our part, we are ready to do everything possible to facilitate the process," the statement adds.

The first round of dialogue aimed at improving relations between South and North Korea took place in the Panmunjom settlement located in the demilitarized zone separating the two countries on January 9. According to the South Korean Ministry of Unification, ways to outline practical steps to normalize bilateral relations topped the agenda of the talks, the first since December 2015.

The parties discussed the restoration of the Panmunjom direct telephone line and a hotline between the militaries. They also agreed that North Korea will send a high-ranking delegation, a taekwondo demonstration team and a cheering squad to the Winter Olympic Games scheduled to be held in South Korea’s PyeongChang on February 9-25.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Situation on the Korean Peninsula
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Recurring snowfalls in Sahara Desert verify global warming, says top Russian meteorologist
2
Defense Ministry: US plane spotted near Hmeymim during terror attack on Russian facilities
3
Reports of 31 drones attacking Russian facilities in Syria untrue, says defense official
4
Russia to stand up for viability of Iran nuclear deal — Lavrov
5
Chief of Russia’s General Staff discusses Syria with US counterpart
6
UAV attack causes no damage to Russian military facilities in Syria
7
Rosatom keeps uranium mining flat at 3,000 tonnes in 2017
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама