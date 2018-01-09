Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

IOC chief hails North Korean proposal to send delegation to 2018 Winter Olympics

Sport
January 09, 20:26 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The upcoming Olympics, which are 23rd Winter Games, will take place in South Korea’s PyeongChang on February 9-25

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Lee Jin-man

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. /TASS/. Thomas Bach, the president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), welcomed North Korea’s proposal to send a high-ranking delegation to the 2018 Winter Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang, Insidethegames sports web portal reported on Tuesday.

Read also

South Korea may halt sanctions against Pyongyang during Olympics

The first round of the dialogue to normalize relations between Seoul and Pyongyang was held on Tuesday. The inter-Korean negotiations, which are the first since December 2015, focus on practical moves to repair relations between North and South Korea, including the possible performance of North Korea’s athletes at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games.

North Korea proposed on Tuesday to send a delegation of high-ranking officials and others, including athletes, cheering and performing art squads, taekwondo demonstration teams and journalists, to the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Games.

"The International Olympic Committee warmly welcomes the proposals on which the Republic of Korea and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea have agreed upon," Insidethegames cited IOC President Bach as saying.

"These proposals mark a great step forward in the Olympic spirit," the IOC president said adding that "Now the IOC is waiting for the official reports and the official proposals from the Tuesday meeting."

The upcoming Olympics, which are 23rd Winter Games, will take place in South Korea’s PyeongChang on February 9-25, 2018.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Dressed to compete: Russian and Soviet Olympic sportswear through the years
24
Russia's stadiums whip into shape to welcome 2018 FIFA World Cup
15
The highlights of 2017 FINA World Championships
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Defense Ministry: US plane spotted near Hmeymim during terror attack on Russian facilities
2
Turkey summons Russian ambassador over ceasefire violation in Syria’s Idlib — source
3
Drones attacking Russian bases in Syria launched from Idlib de-escalation zone
4
Embassy slams US attempts to exert pressure on Russia amid upcoming polls as unacceptable
5
Russia has adjusted to current oil price, economic growth expected at 1.8% in 2018-2020
6
Experts: Militants may use explosive-stuffed boats to attack Russian warships in Syria
7
Kremlin comments on drone attack against Russian base in Syria
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама