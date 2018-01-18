Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Party of Growth candidate says he is superstitious, vows not to shave before election

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 18, 15:37 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The presidential election is due on March 18

Boris Titov

Boris Titov

© Mikhail Pochuev/TASS

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. The leader of Russia’s Party of Growth, Boris Titov, has vowed not to shave until the forthcoming presidential election in which he plans to participate.

Read also

Russia’s National Guard vows to prevent unauthorized rallies during presidential election

"I’m somewhat superstitious. Ice hockey players prefer not to shave until they win the cup. I’ve decided to follow suit to be on the safe side," Titov told the media on Thursday.

Titov, just like other nominees from out-of-parliament parties, will have to present 100,000 signatures of voters in his support, with no more than 2,500 signatures collected in one region of Russia. Self-nominees are expected to present 300,000 signatures, while candidates from parliamentary parties are exempt from conducting sign-up campaigns.

Titov said on Thursday the required number of signatures has been collected already, but the overall amount will be increased to 130,0000-150,000 in order to have a sufficient amount to pick the impeccable lists.

The Central Election Commission will be receiving signup lists and documents for registration until 18:00 of January 31. The presidential election is due on March 18.

