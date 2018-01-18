Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia’s National Guard vows to prevent unauthorized rallies during presidential election

Military & Defense
January 18, 12:20 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian presidential election will be held on March 18

© Yuri Smityuk/TASS

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Russia’s National Guard, also known as Rosgvardiya, said it would crack down on unauthorized rallies during the Russian presidential election, Head of the National Guard’s Main Directorate for Public Order Protection Alexey Zinin told reporters on Thursday.

"We are always waiting and preparing for a contingency in any situation. If it happens so, we will be ready for it. We will act firmly, but under law," he said.

Zinin noted that the Russian presidential election is one of the main events of 2018. "We are to take part in protection of more than 93,000 election polls and surrounding areas together with the Interior Ministry and private security companies," he said, adding that most attention will be paid to the anti-terrorism security of these facilities.

The Russian presidential election will be held on March 18.

