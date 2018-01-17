Attackers of students at Russian school face up to 7 years behind bars

PERM, January 17. /TASS/. Two teenagers who stabbed 12 students and a teacher at a school in Russia’s Urals city of Perm earlier this week face up to 7 years in jail, senior assistant to local prosecutor Yulia Gaynanova told TASS on Wednesday.

"Given their charges, the maximum sentence is seven years. Until they are 18 years, they will stay in a penal colony for children, and if they are found guilty they will serve the rest of the sentence already in a penal colony for adults," she said.

They will bear full responsibility since they are 16 years of age, the official said.

The Russian laws stipulate that teenagers over 14 years of age should be sent to a pre-trial detention center for underage children in case they are arrested. In Russia, the age of criminal responsibility concerning crimes such as willful killing, attempted murder and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm is 14 years.

Earlier on Wednesday, regional prosecutors said a Perm court earlier arrested both of them for two months, so after being discharged from hospital they will be taken to a pre-trial detention center. They have been charged with attempted murder in collusion.

The January 15 attack was staged by a tenth grader and his acquaintance, who had been expelled from the school. They came to the building bearing knives, entered a room where junior students were having a class and deliberately stabbed 12 children and their teacher. The attackers also wounded each other and were taken to hospital. They later tried to commit suicide but both are alive now.