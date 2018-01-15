Knife fight at Russian school leaves 15 wounded

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. A knife fight between two teenagers, a pupil and a former student, occurred in a school in the Urals city of Perm on Monday, leaving 15 injured.

The incident occurred at public school number 127 of the city’s Motovilokhinsky district.

Twelve people were hospitalized, including fourth grade pupils and a female teacher. The woman, who was seriously wounded, has already undergone surgery. The two instigators also had wounds on their carotid arteries and jugular veins and are now in intensive care after the surgery. Four children remain in hospital, local children’s rights ombudsman Svetlana Denisova said.

According to deputy head of the local investigative department of the Investigative Committee, Sergey Sarapultsev, the fight started between two teenagers aged 15 and 16. "This happened in one of the classes. The fourth grade pupils and a teacher were wounded," he said.

A criminal investigation has been launched into the attempted murder of two or more people.

Sources told TASS one of teenagers involved in the knife fight had been expelled from school over using drugs and mental problems.

"A theory is considered that the young people had a quarrel and started fighting, and burst into a class of the fourth grade pupils where the knife fight occurred," a spokesperson for the local investigative department said, adding that the incident could have been triggered by a conflict on a social network site.

The city mayor, Dmitry Samoilov, has called for tightening security at all educational institutions.