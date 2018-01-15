Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Knife fight at Russian school leaves 15 wounded

Society & Culture
January 15, 15:44 UTC+3 MOSCOW

A knife fight between two teenagers, a pupil and a former student, occurred in a school in the Urals city of Perm on Monday, leaving 15 injured

Share
1 pages in this article
© Maxim Kimerling/TASS

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. A knife fight between two teenagers, a pupil and a former student, occurred in a school in the Urals city of Perm on Monday, leaving 15 injured.

The incident occurred at public school number 127 of the city’s Motovilokhinsky district.

Read also

Masked intruders attack school in Urals

Twelve people were hospitalized, including fourth grade pupils and a female teacher. The woman, who was seriously wounded, has already undergone surgery. The two instigators also had wounds on their carotid arteries and jugular veins and are now in intensive care after the surgery. Four children remain in hospital, local children’s rights ombudsman Svetlana Denisova said.

According to deputy head of the local investigative department of the Investigative Committee, Sergey Sarapultsev, the fight started between two teenagers aged 15 and 16. "This happened in one of the classes. The fourth grade pupils and a teacher were wounded," he said.

A criminal investigation has been launched into the attempted murder of two or more people.

Sources told TASS one of teenagers involved in the knife fight had been expelled from school over using drugs and mental problems.

"A theory is considered that the young people had a quarrel and started fighting, and burst into a class of the fourth grade pupils where the knife fight occurred," a spokesperson for the local investigative department said, adding that the incident could have been triggered by a conflict on a social network site.

The city mayor, Dmitry Samoilov, has called for tightening security at all educational institutions.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: Women in black, icy plunge and bull bolting over barricade
17
Russia's most beautiful national parks and reserves
13
Harbin’s ice sculpture festival carves out winter wonderland
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kiev lifts sanctions from Russian coal supplier
2
Press review: WADA to get ‘just desserts’ and Ukraine’s Russians may come home to vote
3
Russia's top diplomat says US not interested in keeping Syria's territorial integrity
4
Lavrov names conditions for extending Turkish Stream project to Europe
5
Growing number of nations banking on military might to guarantee sovereignty, says Lavrov
6
EU sanctions on Russian individuals unlikely to last long — French senator
7
Poland puts Russia on enemies list — Lavrov
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама