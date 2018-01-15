Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia takes legal action over US seizure of Russian diplomatic property

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 15, 12:16 UTC+3

Moscow has interpreted the seizure of its assets as an openly hostile act

Share
1 pages in this article
Consulate-General of Russia in San Francisco

Consulate-General of Russia in San Francisco

© AP Photo/Eric Risberg

MOSCOW, January 15./TASS/. Russia has completed preparations for pursuing in court the US over the seizure of Russian diplomatic property, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told his annual news conference on Monday.

Read also

White & Case to represent Russia in legal battle for diplomatic property

"I have not mentioned here an unprecedented incident, the seizure of Russian diplomatic property. We are now launching legal proceedings, preparations have already been completed," the diplomat said.

On September 2, the US authorities closed down Russia’s consulate-general in San Francisco, trade mission in Washington and its branch in New York, which Russia had been using on lease terms. The two first facilities on the list are Russian property and enjoy diplomatic immunity. Moscow has interpreted the seizure of its assets as an openly hostile act and urged the US authorities to urgently return them.

Speaking at a news conference in Xiamen, China, on September 5 Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the Foreign Ministry to take the case over the seizure of Russian diplomatic property to a US court. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov later said that the work on the lawsuit was in progress and it would be filed in the near future.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kiev lifts sanctions from Russian coal supplier
2
UK scrambles Typhoon fighter jets to intercept Russian aircraft — source
3
Lavrov names conditions for extending Turkish Stream project to Europe
4
Putin’s campaign website up and running
5
Growing number of nations banking on military might to guarantee sovereignty, says Lavrov
6
Poland puts Russia on enemies list — Lavrov
7
Russia's top diplomat says US not interested in keeping Syria's territorial integrity
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама