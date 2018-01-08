US started seeing ‘Kremlin’s hand’ in polls only after Trump’s victory - Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, January 8. /TASS/. The United States started seeing "the Kremlin’s hand" in the US election only after Donald Trump was elected the US president, Russian Foreign Ministry’s Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on her Facebook page on Monday.

Director of the Central Intelligence Agency Mike Pompeo told CBS on Sunday that Russia and others have been meddling in the US election, and Moscow has been allegedly doing this "for decades."

In comments to this statement, Zakharova said: "The best proof that this is a total lie is that during all these "decades" the US special services and officials have neither made any similar statements nor asked Russia these questions."

"Not a single story, film or speech, until the US election system produced a result of President Trump. Then all this began - unfounded accusations, searches for an external enemy and laments about ‘the Kremlin’s hand,’" she wrote.

Russia has been a subject to repeated accusations from the United States of Moscow’s alleged interference into the 2016 US presidential race. Russia denies all the accusations.