Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

US started seeing ‘Kremlin’s hand’ in polls only after Trump’s victory - Russian diplomat

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 08, 15:36 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Director of the Central Intelligence Agency Mike Pompeo told CBS that Russia have been meddling in the US election for decades

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian Foreign Ministry’s Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

Russian Foreign Ministry’s Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

© Mikhail Japaridze/TASS

MOSCOW, January 8. /TASS/. The United States started seeing "the Kremlin’s hand" in the US election only after Donald Trump was elected the US president, Russian Foreign Ministry’s Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on her Facebook page on Monday.

Director of the Central Intelligence Agency Mike Pompeo told CBS on Sunday that Russia and others have been meddling in the US election, and Moscow has been allegedly doing this "for decades."

In comments to this statement, Zakharova said: "The best proof that this is a total lie is that during all these "decades" the US special services and officials have neither made any similar statements nor asked Russia these questions."

"Not a single story, film or speech, until the US election system produced a result of President Trump. Then all this began - unfounded accusations, searches for an external enemy and laments about ‘the Kremlin’s hand,’" she wrote.

Russia has been a subject to repeated accusations from the United States of Moscow’s alleged interference into the 2016 US presidential race. Russia denies all the accusations.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Maria Zakharova
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Vulnerability in Intel processors will make companies spend more on security - Group-IB
2
Russia not planning to leave WTO amid pork dispute - economy ministry
3
US started seeing ‘Kremlin’s hand’ in polls only after Trump’s victory - Russian diplomat
4
Kim Jong-un urges forming conditions for normalization of ties with South Korea
5
Russia plans to export weapons worth $47-50 bln
6
Advanced frigate Admiral Gorshkov to join Russian Navy in 2018
7
Flight routes for Russia’s Su-30s over Baltic Sea in November and December were pre-agreed
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама