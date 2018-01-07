Two more self-nominees submit documents for Russia’s 2018 presidential run

MOSCOW, January 7. /TASS/. Russia’s Central Election Commission (CEC) has received required documents from public activist Tristan Prisyagin and Viktor Cherepanov, an unemployed, for their self-nomination for Russian presidency, a TASS correspondent reported on Sunday, the last day when such documents can be submitted.

When asked about his party affiliation, Prisyagin said he was a "communist from United Russia." He also said he wanted to take the president’s office "to revive the Soviet Union." He said he was director of a company that was not operating any longer and was a public activist. According to the USSR Children public movement’s website, Prisyagin is one of its founders.

While submitting his documents, Cherepanov said he had come from the Chelyabinsk region and was temporarily unemployed.

January 7 is the last day when the Central Election Commission receives documents from candidates seeking to take part in the presidential race as self-nominees.

Under Russian laws, a self-nominee is to submit his documents to the Russian Central Election Commission by January 7, 2018. A self-nominee is to appear at the Central Election Commission in person to submit the package of documents that includes a request for his or her support group’s registration, a notarized protocol of the group members’ registration, a protocol of the group’s meeting, a written consent to be self-nominated, information about his or her and the spouse’s incomes and their sources for six previous years, information about property, bank deposits and securities. He or she is also required to provide information about his or her, the spouse’s and minors’ property abroad and property liabilities abroad, as well as information about big spending exceeding the candidate’s and his or her spouse’s aggregate income for three previous years.

The Central Election Commission issues 14 inquiries with 12 agencies to check the documents. If the documents are all right, it allows candidates to open a special election account to launch a signature collecting campaign.

With this done, a self-nominee has to collect 300,000 signatures of voters, with not more than 7,500 of them raised in one region. Registration documents are to be referred to the Central Election Commission from December 27, 2017 to January 31, 2018. Presidential elections in Russia will be held on March 18, 2018.

The presidential campaign officially kicked off on December 18, 2017.

Vladimir Putin submitted documents to the Central Election Commission for his nomination in the 2018 presidential election on December 27, 2017.

Vladimir Zhirinovsky, the Leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia, became the first candidate to be registered as a presidential contender by the Central Election Commission (CEC) on December 29, 2017.

Other high-profile hopefuls include Grigory Yavlinsky, co-founder of the Yabloko Party, business ombudsman and head of the Party of Growth Boris Titov, TV host and journalist Ksenia Sobchak, who was nominated by the Civil Initiative party, and CEO of Lenin State Farm agricultural company Pavel Grudinin, nominated by the Communist Party of Russia. In addition, a number of other candidates have also submitted their nomination papers to the Central Election Commission.