Security precautions tightened around Russian embassy in Tehran

MOSCOW, January 3. /TASS/. Extra security precautions have been taken around the Russian embassy in Tehran.

"The local diplomatic police have tightened security," a source at the embassy said. "Reinforced police cordons can be seen around the premises. Inside the embassy certain entry restrictions have been introduced."

He described the situation in Tehran as "stable on the whole."

"There were some demonstrations in the city on January 2, but we did not see them," he said.

Current unrest in Iran began on December 28. Demonstrators in various cities were protesting against price hikes. Clashes between protesters and police left at least twenty dead. Several police were killed. The Iranian authorities say 450 rioters have been arrested.