Chechen head vows to further ‘pass on truth in every possible way’

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Chechnya’s head Ramzan Kadyrov, who became the most cited Russian blogger in 2017 according to the Medialogy company, stated that he will further deliver the truth through social networks that are accessible for him.

"Medialogy recognized me as the blogger of the year. What can I say? We’ve been working actively, covering all the events that happened in the region, informing the population about important decisions <...> I will continue to work in VKontakte, Mylistory and Twitter," Kadyrov wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

"We will be passing on truth in every possible way," he added.

On Saturday, December 23, Kadyrov’s Facebook and Instagram pages were disabled. Facebook explained the blocking by his inclusion in the US sanctions list.

The Chechen leader said that he had more than 4 mln subscribers in the blocked social media. "The US ranked third by subscriptions. And each day 3,000 to 4,000 new subscribers appeared, most of them Europeans," he said.

Chechnya’s leader added that social media should be independent and objective, but, in his opinion, the US authorities "have put an end to their democracy themselves" by disabling his accounts.

Medialogy’s rating

Kadyrov, who tops the Medialogy 2017rating (citation index - 6,558.9), is followed by Moscow’s Mayor Sergey Sobyanin (4,377.6) and Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova (3,600.1).