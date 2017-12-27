Facebook explains reason behind blocking of Chechen head’s accounts

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. Chechnya’s head Ramzan Kadyrov’s Facebook and Instagram accounts were blocked because of his inclusion in the US sanctions list, the Facebook press service told TASS.

"We became aware and have now confirmed that the accounts appear to be maintained by or on behalf of parties who appear on the US Specially Designated Nationals List and thus, subject to U.S. trade sanctions. For this reason, Facebook has a legal obligation to disable these accounts," the report says.

On Saturday, December 23, Kadyrov’s Facebook and Instagram accounts were suspended. The Chechen head stated later in the day that a new social network - Mylistory - is being tested in the region and is "as good as foreign ones."

On Tuesday, the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor) sent an inquiry to the Facebook representative office, asking about the reasons for blocking Kadyrov’s accounts. Russian Communications Minister Nikolay Nikiforov called the blocking of Chechen head Ramzan Kadyrov’s accounts an example of "double standards."