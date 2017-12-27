Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Facebook explains reason behind blocking of Chechen head’s accounts

World
December 27, 17:58 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Kadyrov appears on the US Specially Designated Nationals List and thus is subject to US trade sanctions

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Noah Berger

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. Chechnya’s head Ramzan Kadyrov’s Facebook and Instagram accounts were blocked because of his inclusion in the US sanctions list, the Facebook press service told TASS.

Read also
Head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov

Russian media watchdog expects Facebook, Instagram to clarify reasons for banning Kadyrov

"We became aware and have now confirmed that the accounts appear to be maintained by or on behalf of parties who appear on the US Specially Designated Nationals List and thus, subject to U.S. trade sanctions. For this reason, Facebook has a legal obligation to disable these accounts," the report says.

On Saturday, December 23, Kadyrov’s Facebook and Instagram accounts were suspended. The Chechen head stated later in the day that a new social network - Mylistory - is being tested in the region and is "as good as foreign ones."

On Tuesday, the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor) sent an inquiry to the Facebook representative office, asking about the reasons for blocking Kadyrov’s accounts. Russian Communications Minister Nikolay Nikiforov called the blocking of Chechen head Ramzan Kadyrov’s accounts an example of "double standards."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
10 years of Time magazine’s Person of the Year
14
The White House all decorated for Christmas
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Casualties reported following St Petersburg store explosion
2
Russia tests perspective armament for Topol ICBM
3
Russian test dog withstands record depth of over 1 km on liquid breathing
4
Russia’s new armament program to focus on precision weapons
5
Ukraine celebrates Christmas December 25 nationwide for first time
6
Russia’s advanced icebreaker Ilya Muromets sets off for Barents Sea after state trials
7
Facebook explains reason behind blocking of Chechen head’s accounts
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама