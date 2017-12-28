Kremlin calls to improve Russian-US cooperation on Syria

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. There is still no close cooperation between Russia and the United States on the Syrian settlement, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

"Unfortunately, there has never been any close cooperation between Russia and the US on Syria. That’s why in this case there is nothing to collapse here," Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesman voiced hope that the current channels of exchanging information between the two countries will "continue their work."

"Political will is needed for cooperation on the Syrian settlement, now there is no such cooperation," he said.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson wrote in an article published by The New York Times on Wednesday that Washington recognizes "the need to work with Russia where mutual interests intersect," including in Syria.

On November 11, on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Vietnam’s Da Nang Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump approved a joint statement on Syria. The presidents agreed that the conflict in Syria has no military solution, the document said. They confirmed that the final political settlement should be found in the framework of the Geneva process in line with the UN Security Council's Resolution 2254.